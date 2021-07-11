Harry, Meghan named environmental ‘role models’ for only having two children

As people are becoming more and more conscious of their impact on the world, both positive and negative, they are making certain lifestyle changes, so as to better serve the needs of the environment and create less burden than there already is.

While having a large family can have a greater impact on the planet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, made a strong argument favouring smaller families when they recently welcomed their second child, a girl, and shared with the world that they will remain a family of four, and that they have no further plans to have a third child.

As such, the couple has been named environmental “role models” for this decision of theirs. According to a report in The Independent, Population Matters, which is a UK-based charity that campaigns for a “sustainable human population”, has said Harry and Meghan have been chosen to receive an award for their “enlightened” decision.

Per the report, Harry, who now lives in the US with his wife and two kids — Archie and Lilibet-Diana — had previously told British Vogue that they would have “maximum” two children. While Archie was born in May 2019, their daughter arrived June 2021.

Lilibet has arrived! Congratulations to my brave friend and her lovely family! ❤️ #allthatmatters #babyjoy pic.twitter.com/kusAJBdZBx — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) June 6, 2021

“In choosing and publicly declaring their intention to limit their family to two, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are helping to ensure a better future for their children and providing a role model for other families,” a spokesperson for Population Matters was quoted as saying, per the report.

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet. We commend the Duke and Duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family,” they added.

The duke has also previously spoken on climate change. According to the Independent report, he had said in an interview for Vogue’s September 2019 issue that he had considered the impact of having children on the environment.

Additionally, in his documentary on mental health, ‘The Me You Can’t See‘, Harry had described climate change as one of the two “most pressing issues” in the world. “With kids growing up in today’s world, [it’s] pretty depressing, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened,” he had said.

