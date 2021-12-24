Archie made us ‘Mama’ and ‘Papa,’ Lili made us a family: Harry, Meghan share first Christmas card as family of four

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the cake for the most adorable Christmas holiday card. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared with the world the first picture of their daughter Lilibet, who was born earlier this year, and made it their official family-of-four photo. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski)

In the photo, we can see the duke and duchess, who live in the US now, beaming with their kids, wearing casual outfits. They look relaxed and happy. While Harry — wearing a faded blue shirt and a pair of jeans — has son Archie sitting on his lap, wife Meghan — wearing a midnight blue sweater and jeans — can be seen lifting daughter Lilibet-Diana in the air, who appears to be a cheerful baby.

ALSO READ | Harry and Meghan featured on Time 100 influencer list

This official photograph was shared by Alexi Lubomirski on Instagram, who wrote in the caption, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet. This is one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of. To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

Lubomirski further wrote that this day with the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” was a “joyous experience” that he feels “extremely privileged to have been invited to capture”.

Interestingly, the couple has shared son Archie’s picture after a long time and the world is loving the fact that he is a redhead just like his father. The tuft of hair on his head has become a topic of discussion, as previously, we were only treated to glimpses of him as a toddler and a few black and white photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheCambridges&Sussex (@thecambridgessussex)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheCambridges&Sussex (@thecambridgessussex)

In white, the little one appeared to be twinning with his father and sister, who was also wearing a tiny white dress. Lilibet was born on June 4. The message on the holiday card reads, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili made us a family.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!