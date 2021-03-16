Harry had arranged for flowers to be laid on Princess Diana’s grave for Mother’s Day

Princess Diana (seen with Prince Harry here) -- who had died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36 only -- was laid to rest in Northampton, in the grounds of her family’s home, Althorp House. (Photo: Reuters)

Even though the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, does not live in the UK anymore, and has even snapped association with the royal firm, he still fondly thinks of his mother and remembers her in his own sweet manner.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day in the UK on March 14, he had arranged for flowers to be laid on the grave of the late Princess of Wales, as a tribute. According to a report in The Independent, a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed this.

Princess Diana — who had died in a car accident in Paris in 1997, at the age of 36 only — was laid to rest in Northampton, in the grounds of her family’s home, Althorp House, the outlet mentions. The grave is located “on a tiny island in the middle of a lake”, and is visited by thousands of her fans every year, as well as her sons William and Harry.

Harry’s tribute to his mother comes almost a week after his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they had detailed their harrowing experience during their time as senior royals in the UK, and their decision to leave the same.

Among other things, Harry had talked about his fears — of how his family was being treated by the tabloids — that of “history repeating itself”, alluding to what had happened to his mother post her divorce, when she was no longer ‘royal’ and did not enjoy the same security.

“You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago,” he had said in the interview, adding that he thought his mother would have been “very sad” and “very angry” at the circumstances created for him and his wife, Meghan.

It was earlier reported that Prince William’s three children — George, Charlotte and Louis — too, had made sweet cards for their ‘Granny Diana’ on the occasion of Mother’s Day, remembering the iconic global personality for their father, the Duke of Cambridge, even though the kids have never met her.

