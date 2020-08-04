Harry and Meghan’s adopted dog has a special name; find out

Last year, for Prince Harry’s 35th birthday, “Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard”, a source told People. (File Photo) Last year, for Prince Harry’s 35th birthday, “Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard”, a source told People. (File Photo)

It is believed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a special name for their adopted dog, a black Labrador that they got for themselves in 2018, shortly after they got married. While the name of the dog remained a mystery till now, the couple joked how people “kept getting her name wrong”, without actually disclosing it.

But now, according to People, which quotes an excerpt from their new biography ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family‘ — written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand — the name of the dog is ‘Pula’, which has a very special meaning for the couple.

The report mentions that ‘Pula’ is the official currency of Botswana, a country in Africa where Harry took Meghan when they had first started dating in 2016. Also, it means ‘rain’ in Setswana, a language spoken in the area and used for wishing others well, because rainfall is scarce in Botswana.

The couple had returned to Botswana a year later, in 2017, to assist one Dr Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders, and aiding in the conservation effort. The outlet reports that here they had spent a lot of time together getting to know each other better, away from the constant spotlight.

Markle is believed to have had a long history with animal rescue, dating back to the adoption of her first pup, Bogart, and then her beloved beagle, Guy, People reports. Last year, for Prince Harry’s 35th birthday, “Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard”, a source told People.

It is believed that the couple’s one-year-old son Archie is an animal lover, too.

It was earlier reported that the royal couple had no involvement in the publication of the biography, their spokesperson had said in a statement. In fact, a report in The BBC even quoted the statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”

The book is slated to be published on August 11, 2020.

