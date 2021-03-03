Harry and Meghan update Archewell website in recognition of International Women’s Day

Former senior royals and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have a message ahead of International Women’s Day. They have updated their Archewell Foundation website with suggestions on how to celebrate the occasion on March 8.

“Women deserve recognition and also support,” reads a post on the website. “We know the world is asking more and more of women every day — as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and more. In recognition of International Women’s Day, let’s unleash a groundswell of real acts of compassion for the women in your life and in your community,” it states.

There are even some direct suggestions on the website, ranging from supporting organisations that do vital work for gender equity, to supporting mothers and families hit hardest by the pandemic with critical needs such as childcare and housing.

Other such suggestions include:

* Helping advance menstrual health and education for women and girls.

* Reaching out to a woman looking for employment.

* Ordering from a woman-led restaurant.

* Providing a meal to women in need.

* Tutoring a teenage girl navigating high school on her computer, among others.

The recommendations also include doing simple gestures like picking up the phone and checking in with a loved one. “From work to family care, many of us are juggling a lot at the moment. Asking something as simple as ‘Are you OK?’ can go a long way,” it states, echoing to an interview for Harry and Meghan’s documentary with ITV’s Tom Bradby, during their 2019 tour of Africa.

ITV’s @tombradby spoke to Meghan as he gained exclusive access to the royal couple as they toured Africa for 10 days with their son Archie. The documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, airs on Sunday at 9pm on @ITV #HarryandMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/XYlHVytiHF — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

During the interview, Meghan was asked if she was doing okay, to which she had said: “I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” She had spoken on adapting to her new life as a mother, in addition to the pressures of being in the spotlight, upon having been married to the UK royal family.

The couple recently gave their first ever television interview to Oprah Winfrey, ever since they moved back from their life in the public eye in the UK. The interview is scheduled to air on March 7, but its mini clips are being shared on social media.

