Harry and Meghan think 2021 will be a ‘time of healing’ for the royal family

Ever since they left the royal way of life almost a year ago — and sought more financial freedom — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves in the eye of the storm. Several outlets have reported about a rift between the members of Britain’s most prominent family, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. But now, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex hope that 2021 will be a “time of healing” for the entire family.

A source close to Meghan and Harry, is believed to have shared with People magazine that the couple is “hoping 2021 can be a time of healing not just for the world, but for their family”. The outlet reports that Harry and his older brother William’s “already fractured relationship” suffered more when “Harry fell for Meghan in 2016”. William, it is being said, “wasn’t afraid to voice his reservations” about the romance.

But now that the Sussexes have relocated to the US, sources say the brothers may “make amends in due course”. “Family disagreements tend to lose heat with distance and time,” the source was quoted as saying.

Shortly after Harry and Meghan shifted base in March 2020, the pandemic happened, which prevented them from visiting the UK. But with things looking up in 2021, it is being said they may make the trip for special family occasions.

Sources further said Harry will take part in the celebrations for his grandfather Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, in June 2021. And in July, William and Harry are expected to team up for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, the late Princess Diana, in Kensington Palace, in commemoration of her 60th birthday.

Previously, the Buckingham Palace had been criticised for not responding to Meghan’s miscarriage article. She had penned her experience in a New York Times article titled ‘The Losses We Share‘.

And while the Buckingham Palace had said it is a “deeply personal matter which we would not comment on”, according to an Insider report, Russell Myers, the royal editor at the Daily Mirror said the palace declining to comment on the matter was worthy of criticism.

As per the report, Myers said the palace’s support could have helped to extend the conversation, so it wouldn’t “just be Meghan out on her own.”

