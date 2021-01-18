Harry and Meghan ‘heartbroken’ over tension within the family

Almost a year ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals so as to seek more financial independence, away from UK’s tabloid’s culture. But since then, there have been rumours of a rift in the family, especially with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And while Harry and Meghan are doing well for themselves in the US now, there is some kind of regret over tensions in the family.

According to a report in the Insider, journalist Tom Bradby, who is a friend of the couple, appears to have said that while he thinks the duke and duchess are “content”, they are dealing with “heartbreak” related to Harry’s family.

“I think they are feeling better, yes. So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by,” Bradby has been quoted as saying, according to People magazine.

Talking about the duke, Bradby continued: “I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family. You don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true. The situation with the family clearly isn’t ideal, and it has been a very difficult year for them all.”

The journalist had previously interviewed Harry and Markle for an ITV News documentary, during the fall 2019 royal tour. In the interview, he had asked the duchess if she was okay, and she had said: “Not many people have asked if I’m okay.” The video had been widely shared at the time and continues to be discussed today.

It seems that Harry and Meghan are trying to make things right by the Cambridge royals, for it was recently reported that they had sent a gift over to Kate Middleton, for her 39th birthday, one that had surprised the duchess — she was even “taken aback” — for she wasn’t expecting anything from them.

A source close to Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, had previously shared with People magazine that the couple is “hoping 2021 can be a time of healing not just for the world, but for their family”. The outlet reports that Harry and his older brother William’s “already fractured relationship” suffered more when “Harry fell for Meghan in 2016”. William, it is being said, “wasn’t afraid to voice his reservations” about the romance.

