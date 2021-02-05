Harry and Meghan share ‘thank you’ card for holiday wishes

This is the adorable picture that came along with a note signed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Photo: Twitter/@GertsReplies)

We have just been given a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — thank you card for all the wishes they received from fans, followers, and well-wishers this holiday season.

The picture of the card was shared by Gert’s Royal Replies — which collects royal correspondence — on its social media accounts. The card is an adorable throwback photo of when Harry and Meghan had visited Dubbo during their royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2018.

Meghan, pregnant at the time, is seen smiling in the picture, holding an umbrella up to her husband, so as to shield him from the light rain, as he gives a speech.

According to reports, along with the picture, the Sussexes have also shared a note which reads: “Thank you for your thoughtful message. We appreciate your kind words and the time you have taken to write to us on this special occasion. Sending you our warmest wishes.”

As per reports, even though the duke and duchess stepped down from the role of senior royals last year — and have been enjoying a life of more privacy, quietude, and financial freedom in the US — their personalised message came from the Correspondence Section at Clarence House. The mail is said to have been sent by the office of Prince Charles and was even stamped with the Sussexes’ official monogram.

This has pleasantly surprised many of their fans, especially since Buckingham Palace had said it would “no longer comment/guide on Sussex related inquiries”.

Previously, the couple had shared their first American Christmas card. The holiday card was an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland. The photo was released through Mayhew, the duchess’ animal welfare organisation patronage in the UK.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community,” Mayhew had captioned the picture.

