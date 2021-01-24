Harry and Meghan may return to social media one day, when it ‘feels right’ to them

Harry has said Meghan’s first-hand experience with the negativity of the digital world, and the harassment they experienced, played a part in their dedication to reform. (Photo: Instagram/@sussexroyal)

They may not be senior royals anymore, but they are still using their voice to talk about important matters around the world that need attention. Prince Harry, who stepped down from his post last year and relocated to the US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, recently talked about the need for social media reform, in the wake of the US Capitol riots which took place earlier this month.

According to The Independent, the Duke of Sussex discussed the “dangers of unregulated social media use” during an interview with Fast Company. He had been asked whether his opinions on the impact of social media on the society have changed in light of the riots.

Harry referred to an essay he had previously written for the outlet, wherein he had opined that “dominant online platforms have contributed to and stoked the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth”. He said he “stands by that”.

“We are losing loved ones to conspiracy theories, losing a sense of self because of the barrage of mistruths, and at the largest scale, losing our democracies.The magnitude of this cannot be overstated,” he was quoted as saying.

The duke added that the “consequences of the digital space” is a “humanitarian issue”, since all people have experienced the negative sides of social media to some degree.

The Sussexes themselves have been at the receiving end of social media scrutiny and negativity. In January 2020, they had mentioned they would be stepping down as senior royals and would assume roles that gave them more financial freedom, while still doing charitable duties around the world in the name of the Queen.

During the interview, Harry mentioned that Meghan’s first-hand experience with the negativity of the digital world, and the harassment they experienced, played a part in their dedication to reform.

“I was really surprised to witness how my story had been told one way, my wife’s story had been told one way, and then our union sparked something that made the telling of that story very different. That false narrative became the mothership for all of the harassment… It wouldn’t have even begun had our story just been told truthfully.”

“We need to take better care of each other, especially in these times of isolation and vulnerability,” he was quoted as saying, while adding that while they are inactive on social media at the moment, they do plan to return one day, “when it feels right for us”.

