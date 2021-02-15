A timeline of Meghan-Harry’s royal romance and journey into parenthood

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan are all set to welcome their second child. On Valentine’s Day 2021, they confirmed the news: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said. Additionally, the couple also released a sweet photograph via the Twitter account of long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

Along with the picture, Harriman wrote: “Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

The news comes after Meghan had revealed in a New York Times article titled ‘The Losses We Share‘ that she had suffered a miscarriage when she was pregnant with her second child in July 2020.

Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date in July 2016. The two hit it off immediately. Later, when Harry was asked about when exactly he knew that Meghan was the one, he had said: “The very first time we met.”

Things moved quickly after that and Meghan met the royal family a few months later. In November 2016, Harry confirmed his relationship, and in a statement, also told the press and trolls on social media to “stop the wave of abuse and harassment” directed at his girlfriend.

They announced their engagement to the world in November 2017, after having received the Queen’s approval. And in May 2018, they married at Windsor Castle, as millions of people around the world tuned in to watch the wedding live. In October, Meghan’s pregnancy was announced and on May 6, 2019, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — the couple’s first child — arrived!

In January 2020, it was understood that the duke and duchess would step down from the post of senior royals to seek a more private and financially-independent life in the US. Harry and Meghan transitioned at the end of March 2020 — after returning to the UK to undertake a final round of engagements. The two have settled down in Santa Barbara, California.

It was also reported that ever since the transition, relationships within the family have become a bit sour, but Harry and Meghan hope to make things right by the family, and pray that 2021 would be a time of healing for all of them.

