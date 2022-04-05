‘It is in our minds how we perceive beauty’: Harnaaz Sandhu talks about self-love and getting trolled

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has been in the news recently for talking about her struggle with celiac disease and opening up about the online trolling directed at her.

The beauty pageant winner seems to have gained a bit of weight and when she recently walked the ramp for designer duo Shivan and Narresh at the Lakme Fashion Week, while people appreciated her style, it led to a bit of online bullying, too.

Now, the 22-year-old has addressed the issue by talking about the importance of body positivity and self-love. “We, at the Miss Universe platform, talk about women empowerment and womanhood, and body positivity. I know there are a lot of people who are trolling me, and that’s okay, because it is their mindset,” she said at an event.

The Chandigarh-based model continued, while answering a question as to how she stays confident after all the cyber-bullying: “But, there are a lot of other individuals who are trolled every day irrespective of if they are Miss Universes or not. I am empowering them by making them feel that if I feel gorgeous, [they] are beautiful, too. It is in our minds how we perceive beauty.”

Harnaaz also said that for her, what is important is how one represents themselves and what kind of ideology they have.

She opened up about her struggle with celiac disease previously, telling PTI: “Many people do not know I am allergic to gluten. I’m one of those individuals who was first bullied that ‘she’s too skinny’ and now they bully me by saying ‘she’s fat’. Nobody knows about my celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things.”

