Harnaaz Sandhu’s message for Pride Month: ‘Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity’

June, which is hailed as the ‘Pride Month‘, is when the LGBTQI+ community honours the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York City. As such, it is a celebration and embracing of identities and individualities from the prism of love, social acceptance, and pride.

Colourful flags, vibrant parades, several workshops, and awareness programmes mark this month as people from the community come together to celebrate what is known as ‘Gay Pride’.

People attend a LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun) People attend a LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand. (REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun)

The Stonewall Uprising, it is understood, was a tipping point for Gay Liberation Movement in the US. And as such, people from the LGBTQI+ community and their allies work hard every year to destigmatise and decriminalise same-sex relationships globally, along with everything else that does not find a place under the umbrella term of ‘heterosexuality’, which is still the only socially-accepted thing in many countries.

To achieve equal rights, justice and opportunity for the community and recognise the impact they have had on history, parades and programmes are held, wherein people do some sloganeering, carry placards and display the magic of the rainbow flag by dressing up.

On the occasion, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to release a statement as an ally of the LGBTQI+ community. Her note read, “Some values must be universal, like human rights and the equal worth of every human being.”

She continued, “We should all have the freedom to live our lives colourfully with love and faith. Everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and recognised as a human before anything else.”

While India has come a long way since scrapping the draconian Section 377 of the IPC, more work need to be done to make same-sex relationships and the world of the LGBTQI+ community less of a taboo subject.

