Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Harnaaz Sandhu shares tips to get a great base for long-lasting makeup

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently took us through the "step-by-step basics of a flawless finish"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 7:00:26 pm
harnaaz sandhuHarnaaz shared simple tips to get the perfect base for makeup (Source: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)

The trick to achieving a flawless makeup look lies in setting the right base for it, which is a combination of skincare routine, products, and the right techniques. A patchy base can make your entire appearance look dull, further making your face look cakey and dehydrated.

As such, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu recently took us through the “step-by-step basics of a flawless finish”.

Take a look

She started her routine with some basic skincare practices that she does before applying makeup or sleeping.

After applying a hydrating mist, Harnaaz used face oil to moisturise her face. “I have dry skin so I try to put more and more primer to make sure my skin has a strong base before I put makeup on,” she said.

She then massaged her face with a roller. She said, “It is so relaxing, especially after a hectic schedule or day meeting incredible people from different countries. This is something that gives me the perfect prep before sleeping.”

Harnaaz suggested being very gentle while using a face roller. You can also use your hands if you don’t have a face roller. Next, she applies a generous coat of lip balm to moisturise and hydrate her lips.

Finally, she started her makeup by using foundation. She said, “What I have learned is that you need to mix two foundations to get the perfect look – the lighter one under your eyes and where you need the uplift, and the darker one for contour.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu (@harnaazsandhu_03) 

She blended the foundation in an upward direction, a “technique I personally use and it works amazingly on my skin. You need to learn what looks better on your skin,” she said.

Be gentle while blending under your eyes as this is the most sensitive part of your skin, Harnaaz said. Next, she uses a cream contour to “enhance the cheekbones and the jawline”. She blends it upwards towards her ears to get “the perfect cheekbone look”.

She follows it up with a blush. “From the centre of your cheeks, just blend it upwards.” She suggested putting a little bit of blush on your nose for a glow.

The beauty pageant winner finished off her base makeup with some highlighter.

