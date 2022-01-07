scorecardresearch
Friday, January 07, 2022
‘You’re not alone’: Harnaaz Sandhu receives letter from Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza

The outgoing Miss Universe, who crowned Sandhu at the 70th edition of Miss Universe at Eilat, Israel, left behind a letter for her as she commenced her journey

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 7, 2022 3:50:28 pm
Harnaaz SandhuHarnaaz Sandhu began her reign as the 70th Miss Universe. (Source: Harnaaz Sandhu/Instagram)

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from India, reached New York last week to begin her reign as the 70th Miss Universe. The 21-year-old model and actor gave viewers a sneak-peek into her cosy and luxurious apartment, and a special gift she received from Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza — a heartfelt letter offering a warm welcome and support.

The outgoing Miss Universe, who crowned Sandhu at the 70th edition of Miss Universe at Eilat, Israel, left behind a letter titled, “To Miss Universe, from Andrea Meza.”

The letter read, “To the new Miss Universe, welcome to the sisterhood and welcome to your new home. I remember my first day at the apartment. I was so excited to start this new life in this crazy but beautiful city. I know being away from your loved ones is hard. But, remember that you’re not alone. You have an amazing support system at the Miss Universe Organization. I will always be here if you ever need someone to talk to, a friend or need advice. With love, Andrea.”

ALSO READ |‘Harnaaz was clear, she wanted to wear something sustainable’: Saisha Shinde on designing Miss Universe finale gown

In the video titled ‘MISS UNIVERSE Harnaaz Sandhu’s New Apartment Tour! | FOLLOW ME: NYC,” posted by Miss Universe’s official Youtube channel, Sandhu also gave us a virtual tour to her new abode for the next year.

Check out the video here:

“I waited for this day since the time I won,” she said, as she led us into her “newly-designed apartment“.

The apartment looked beautiful with a nude and cool colour palette. Off-shite walls, blue and grey sofas, tasteful artistic paintings hung on the wall, a special wall featuring pictures of former Miss Universe winners and flower vases comprised the living room.

Then, she led us into her well-equipped sleek kitchen followed by her bedroom which featured a white and grey colour palette.

“I’m living my dream — dream of coming to New York, exploring the city and being in the apartment where all the Miss Universe live,” Sandhu said.

