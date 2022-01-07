‘You’re not alone’: Harnaaz Sandhu receives letter from Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu from India, reached New York last week to begin her reign as the 70th Miss Universe. The 21-year-old model and actor gave viewers a sneak-peek into her cosy and luxurious apartment, and a special gift she received from Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza — a heartfelt letter offering a warm welcome and support.

The outgoing Miss Universe, who crowned Sandhu at the 70th edition of Miss Universe at Eilat, Israel, left behind a letter titled, “To Miss Universe, from Andrea Meza.”

The letter read, “To the new Miss Universe, welcome to the sisterhood and welcome to your new home. I remember my first day at the apartment. I was so excited to start this new life in this crazy but beautiful city. I know being away from your loved ones is hard. But, remember that you’re not alone. You have an amazing support system at the Miss Universe Organization. I will always be here if you ever need someone to talk to, a friend or need advice. With love, Andrea.”

In the video titled ‘MISS UNIVERSE Harnaaz Sandhu’s New Apartment Tour! | FOLLOW ME: NYC,” posted by Miss Universe’s official Youtube channel, Sandhu also gave us a virtual tour to her new abode for the next year.

Check out the video here:

“I waited for this day since the time I won,” she said, as she led us into her “newly-designed apartment“.

The apartment looked beautiful with a nude and cool colour palette. Off-shite walls, blue and grey sofas, tasteful artistic paintings hung on the wall, a special wall featuring pictures of former Miss Universe winners and flower vases comprised the living room.

Then, she led us into her well-equipped sleek kitchen followed by her bedroom which featured a white and grey colour palette.

“I’m living my dream — dream of coming to New York, exploring the city and being in the apartment where all the Miss Universe live,” Sandhu said.

