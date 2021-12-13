Watch: Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu’s response to the final question

Harnaaz Sandhu from India has made the country proud by winning the coveted Miss Universe 2021 title after over two decades. Previously, only two Indians have worn the crown – Sushmita Sen in 1994, and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Chandigarh-born Harnaaz’s 1.5 month-long journey in Israel representing India at the international pageant has been nothing short of a “ride full of love, fun, and immense hard work”.

On qualifying for the top 2 rounds, the 21-year-old was asked, “What advice would you give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face today?”

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that’s happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that’s why I am standing here today,” she said.

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

She beat 80 contestants, including first runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane, to make it to the top.

Before that, in the top 5 round, she was asked, “Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?”

She said, “My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because, our each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today.”

The crown was presented by Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020 from Mexico at the grand finale of the 70th Miss Universe pageant held in Israel.

“Chak De Phatte,” she said after winning the title for India after 21 years.

