Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Importance, and Significance

July 30, 2022 10:20:29 am
Hariyali Teej 2022 Date: It is one of the significant festivals celebrated by the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy by women, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Hariyali Teej is one of the three famous teej, which are celebrated during the Sawan and the Bhadrapada months, the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.
According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls on the shukla paksha tritiya in the Shravana month, and usually two days before Nag Panchami. This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 31, Sunday. The tritiya tithi begins at 02:59 am on July 31, 2022 and ends at 04:18 am on August 1, 2022.
Subscriber Only Stories
Puja samagri required to perform puja on the festival includes datura leaves, flowers, chandan, dhruva, haldi, akshat, mauli, fruits, paan, supari, dashina, oil/ghee for lighting the lamp, curd, vilva leaves (bel patra), raw milk, sugar, honey, gangajal, incense sticks (dhoop), vrat katha book a kalash, new and unused cloths, clay for making Lord Shiva, Devi Parvati and Lord Ganesha.
On Hariyali Teej, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, married women observe fast and perform puja to seek marital blessing and prosperity. Generally, women wear red or green clothes, bangles, apply heena, and visit their parents’ house. While it is mainly for married women, brides-to-be too can fast on this day.
In return, the woman’s parents give her a gift bucket called ‘sindhara’. The bucket contains homemade sweets, henna, bangles, etc. And it is because of this custom that Hariyali Teej is also called Sindhara Teej.
Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison
On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of ChessPremium
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?Premium
Latest News
Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely today, says IMD
Gujarat this week: Art Festival at IIT Gandhinagar; Conversation on Global Justice; and more
While you were asleep: Rohit becomes the leading run scorer in T20, AusW beat IndiaW in CWG, Alcaraz reaches the semifinals at Croatia Open
Delhi L-G orders ACB to probe ‘collusion’ between transport dept officials, touts
Noida police books three men for performing stunts on cars in front of hostel
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone kiss on the ramp as they walk at a fashion show. See pics, videos
Karnataka: Former RTO officer, wife convicted, sentenced to 3 years for money laundering
Bengaluru: Police constable arrested for raping minor girl
Delhi: 4 men, including Afghan national, held with heroin worth Rs 130 crore
2017 Gurgaon school murder: JJB seeks psychologist’s opinion on mental capacity of juvenile
SAGE Publishing is set to shut its book publishing division in India
‘Things you can do apart from discussing someone else’s bum’: Ankita Konwar calls out objectification