scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Importance, and Significance

Hariyali Teej 2022 Date, Puja Timings in India: This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 31, Sunday

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 10:20:29 am
Hariyali TeejHariyali Teej 2022 Date: Women celebrate the festival and adorn traditional attire like saris, in the hues of green as it represents the monsoon season. (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

Hariyali Teej 2022 Date: It is one of the significant festivals celebrated by the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy by women, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Hariyali Teej is one of the three famous teej, which are celebrated during the Sawan and the Bhadrapada months, the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls on the shukla paksha tritiya in the Shravana month, and usually two days before Nag Panchami. This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 31, Sunday. The tritiya tithi begins at 02:59 am on July 31, 2022 and ends at 04:18 am on August 1, 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

Puja samagri required to perform puja on the festival includes datura leaves, flowers, chandan, dhruva, haldi, akshat, mauli, fruits, paan, supari, dashina, oil/ghee for lighting the lamp, curd, vilva leaves (bel patra), raw milk, sugar, honey, gangajal, incense sticks (dhoop), vrat katha book a kalash, new and unused cloths, clay for making Lord Shiva, Devi Parvati and Lord Ganesha.

On Hariyali Teej, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, married women observe fast and perform puja to seek marital blessing and prosperity. Generally, women wear red or green clothes, bangles, apply heena, and visit their parents’ house. While it is mainly for married women, brides-to-be too can fast on this day.

In return, the woman’s parents give her a gift bucket called ‘sindhara’. The bucket contains homemade sweets, henna, bangles, etc. And it is because of this custom that Hariyali Teej is also called Sindhara Teej.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

3

Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison

4

Ready for encounters, will go ahead of UP: Karnataka minister

5

Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

SAGE Publishing set to shut its book publishing division in India

SAGE Publishing set to shut its book publishing division in India

Dissecting Sudeep's Vikrant Rona: The good, the bad and the Rangitaranga universe

Dissecting Sudeep's Vikrant Rona: The good, the bad and the Rangitaranga universe

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi’s birthday bash was a star studded affair; check out who all attended it
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement