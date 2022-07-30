Hariyali Teej 2022: Date, Puja Timings, Importance, and Significance

Hariyali Teej 2022 Date: It is one of the significant festivals celebrated by the Hindu community. The festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy by women, especially in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Hariyali Teej is one of the three famous teej, which are celebrated during the Sawan and the Bhadrapada months, the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls on the shukla paksha tritiya in the Shravana month, and usually two days before Nag Panchami. This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 31, Sunday. The tritiya tithi begins at 02:59 am on July 31, 2022 and ends at 04:18 am on August 1, 2022.

Puja samagri required to perform puja on the festival includes datura leaves, flowers, chandan, dhruva, haldi, akshat, mauli, fruits, paan, supari, dashina, oil/ghee for lighting the lamp, curd, vilva leaves (bel patra), raw milk, sugar, honey, gangajal, incense sticks (dhoop), vrat katha book a kalash, new and unused cloths, clay for making Lord Shiva, Devi Parvati and Lord Ganesha.

On Hariyali Teej, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, married women observe fast and perform puja to seek marital blessing and prosperity. Generally, women wear red or green clothes, bangles, apply heena, and visit their parents’ house. While it is mainly for married women, brides-to-be too can fast on this day.

In return, the woman’s parents give her a gift bucket called ‘sindhara’. The bucket contains homemade sweets, henna, bangles, etc. And it is because of this custom that Hariyali Teej is also called Sindhara Teej.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!