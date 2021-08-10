Hariyali Teej 2021: Date, puja vidhi, muhurat, samagri, procedure

Women celebrate Hariyali Teej with much fervour as they adorn traditional attire like saris, specifically in hues of green as it represents the monsoon season. (Source: Getty images/Thinkstock)

Hariyali Teej 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhuart, Timings, Samagri: Hariyali Teej is a monsoon festival that celebrates the symbolic reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this auspicious day, women worship them and seek marital bliss and prosperity. Usually, this festival is celebrated by women in the northern Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej is one of the three important Teej festivals celebrated in the country, the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. It is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

It falls on the tritiya tithi or third day of Shravan Shukla Paksha in the Shravana month, and usually two days before Nag Panchami. This year, Hariyali Teej falls on August 11, 2021.

As per Drik Panchang, Shravan Shukla Paksha Tritiya Tithi will begin at 6:05 pm on August 10 and end at 4:53 pm on August 11.

Women celebrate Hariyali Teej with much fervour as they adorn traditional attire like saris, specifically in hues of green as it represents the monsoon season. They also observe fasts, apply henna, prepare swings and use it in pairs while singing Teej songs. Though it is mainly for married women, brides-to-be can also fast on this day.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej as Sindhara or a bucket of gifts is sent to the daughter and her in-laws by the parents of the married girl on this day. It usually consists of homemade sweets, ghewar, henna, bangles among others.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, women decorate their homes and make small idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh using soil and Ganga water. They also take part in kirtans and jagrans that go on throughout the night. However, this year, like the previous year, the celebrations and gatherings will be restricted owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.