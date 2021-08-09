Hariyali Teej 2021: Date, puja timings, importance and significance

Hariyali Teej 2021 Date: On Hariyali Teej, married women wear new clothes in shades of green and red, new bangles, and apply henna. They pray for conjugal bliss. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Hariyali Teej 2021 Date: One of the most significant festivals celebrated by the Hindu community, Hariyali Teej is essentially observed in the Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. It is a part of the three famous teejs, which are celebrated by women during the Sawan and the Bhadrapada months, the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 11, Wednesday. According to Drik Panchang, the tritiya tithi begins at 06.05 pm on August 10 and ends at 04.53 pm on August 11.

Did you know?

Hariyali Teej falls on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya and usually two days before Nag Panchami. This festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As such, people observe various fasts to appease the God and the Goddess.

This festival symbolises the union of Shiva and Parvati, and as such, married women pray and worship the Goddess for marital bliss and happiness. During Hariyali Teej, they visit their parents’ house, wear new clothes — preferably in shades of green and red — bangles, and sing teej songs.

In return, the woman’s parents give her a ‘sindhara‘, which is a gift bucket. It contains homemade sweets, henna, bangles, etc. And it is because of this custom that Hariyali Teej is also called Sindhara Teej.

Its other names are Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

