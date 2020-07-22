Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, puja vidhi, muhurat, timings, samagri, procedure

Hariyali Teej 2020 Puja Vidhi: Here’s when to celebrate the auspicious occasion. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Hariyali Teej 2020 Puja Vidhi: Here’s when to celebrate the auspicious occasion. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Celebrated in the month of Shravan, Hariyali Teej is mainly observed by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The Shravan month, which marks the beginning of monsoon in India, is associated with greenery or hariyali and hence the name of the festival. This year, the festival falls on July 23 (Thursday). The festival, which is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples, is a three-day festival dedicated to goddess Parvati, and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. Kajari Teej which comes 15 days after Hariyali Teej is also known as Badi Teej.

Women observe a ‘nirjala vrat’, which means they neither drink water nor eat the entire day. Prayers are also offered for the spouse’s long life, children’s health and one’s own wellness. Women dress up like newly-weds in green sari or green attire and green bangles. Even unmarried girls observe fast on the auspicious occasion.

This year, as per drikpanchang.com, tritiya thithi begins 7.22 pm on July 22 and ends 5.03 pm on July 23.

Puja vidhi

On the auspicious occasion, homes are decorated with toran. Devotees also make small idols of Lord Shiva, goddess Parvati and lord Ganesh using soil and Ganga water. Women do kirtans and jagrans throughout the night. However, this year, the celebrations will be different owing to restrictions on community gatherings.

