Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, importance and significance of the festival

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date: On this day, women wear new clothes — shades of green and red — and apply henna on their hands. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Hariyali Teej 2020 Date: On this day, women wear new clothes — shades of green and red — and apply henna on their hands. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date: Typically a festival that is celebrated by women in some of the northern states in the country — like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand — Hariyali Teej is one part of the three major teej festivals that is celebrated in the country, the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls on the shukla paksha tritiya in the Shravana month, and usually two days before Nag Panchami. This year, it will be celebrated on July 23, which is a Thursday. The days is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and throughout the month and especially on the day, devotees fast.

It is believed that the day is a symbolic reunion of the God and the Goddess, because of which women worship them and seek marital bliss and prosperity. Typically, women wear new clothes — shades of green and red — apply henna on their hands, do puja and visit their families. While it is mainly for married women, brides-to-be can fast on this day, too.

Hariyali Teej is also known as ‘Sindhara Teej’, and it gets this name from a bucket of gifts and goodies called the ‘sindhara‘ that is gifted to the daughter and her in-laws by her parents. It mostly contains homemade sweets, ghewar, henna tubes, bangles, etc.

Some people also refer to Hariyali Teej as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.

