Hariyali Teej 2019: Know the significance of the festival and wish your loved ones this Teej

Haryali Teej is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the month of Shravan chiefly by married women in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The Shravan month marks the beginning of monsoon in India. The name of the festival – Haryali meaning greenery in Hindi – is derived from greenery associated with the monsoon season. This year the festival falls on August 3, and is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples.

Advertising

It is a three-day festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva. Prayers are said for the spouse’s long life, children’s health and one’s own wellness. On the occasion, women dress up like newly-weds in green sari or green attire along with green colourful bangles. They even apply henna on their hands. As per tradition, sindhara, which comprises of clothes, jewellery, beauty products, henna, and even sweets are gifted to a married woman by her mother-in-law. It is because of this custom that Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej.

Haryali Teej is a three-day festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej. Kajari Teej which comes 15 days after Hariyali Teej is known as Badi Teej. Each day of the festival has separate rituals and specialities. The first day is called Dar Khane Din where men prepare dishes for their wives. The second day is for fasting while the third day is for offering prayers.

Ghevar, Besan Laddu, Dal Bati Churma, Sattu and Kaju Katli are some of the sweets and food items that form a part of the special meal. Women observe a ‘Nirjala Vrat’ where they neither drink nor eat the entire day.

Advertising

Here are some of the wishes that your can share with your loved ones.

*May the divine light of God

spread into your Life.

Wish you peace, prosperity, happiness

and good health.

Happy Hariyali Teej

*May the magic of this Teej bring lots of happiness in your life.

Happy Teej!

*May you be blessed with happiness this Teej!

Wish you and your family a very happy Teej!

*Wish you a very happy hariyali teej!

*A very happy teej to your loved ones!