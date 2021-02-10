Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son, Agatsya, enjoys first day at the pool; see pics

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic took Agatsya to a pool for the first time. (Source: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram)

For new parents, every moment spent with their little one is special. Recently, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had one such special outings with son Agastya as he enjoyed his first outing at a pool.

Natasa took to social media and shared a series of photos. “Our boy’s first day at the pool,” she captioned the post, tagging Hardik.

Check out the adorable pictures below:

In the first photo, the couple can be seen standing by the pool with Agastya in a stroller. In the second, Hardik is seen holding Agastya as he enjoys himself in the water. The third has Agastya with Natasa while the fourth picture has the trio in the pool.

Hardik too took to Instagram to share more pictures.

Hardik captioned his post, “Too cool for the pool. My boy’s clearly a water baby.”

Dressed in a Versace bathrobe over a pair of shorts, Hardik can be seen enjoying with his little bundle of joy. Natasa was seen in a black bikini styled with a long white shrug.

