Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra welcome baby boy: A look at the new mom’s pregnancy journey

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh announced the birth of their second child, a baby boy, on Instagram. (Source: geetabasra/Instagram)

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple announced the news on social media.

“We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy…We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support,” the parents shared on Instagram.

Throughout her pregnancy, Basra, who is also mother to Hinaya Heer Plaha, kept giving us glimpses of her journey, including her fitness routine. She shared multiple videos on prenatal yoga that doctors usually recommended for pregnant women.

Some of the asanas that we saw Basra perform as part of her prenatal yoga routine were Surya Namaskar, Malasana, Ustrasana, Upavistha Konasana, Natrajasana, among others, along with Pranayam. Take a look at some of the videos:

“I realised many mothers out there do not have the option of getting themselves a good online yoga professional teacher, so I decided I will show you some of the easy basic stretches I do that you can bring into your daily life during your second and third trimester,” Basra shared.

She wrote in another social media post, “…the one thing that has got me through this pregnancy is Yoga. It was something I practiced with my guru @rohitflowyoga even before being pregnant on a daily basis but during pregnancy with constant back aches and cramps yoga has surely given me relief in many ways.”

She added, “So for many expectant mothers out there looking for some form of exercise, this is something I truly recommend (even to those who are not pregnant). But please note any form of training and practice should only be done under the supervision of a professional.”

The new mother announced her pregnancy in March this year with a cute photo. Meanwhile, she kept glowing in classy ensembles throughout her pregnancy, setting maternity fashion goals. In the photo she shared, she was seen wearing a comfortable blue cold-shoulder dress.

She also looked pretty in a moss green dress with belted detailing.

The mother also rocked strappy bodycon dresses during her pregnancy.

Congratulations, Harbhajan and Geeta!

