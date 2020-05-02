Happy World Laughter Day 2020: Inspiring quotes, messages that celebrate the day

Happy World Laughter Day 2020 quotes: Celebrate life with laughter. (Source: File Photo) Happy World Laughter Day 2020 quotes: Celebrate life with laughter. (Source: File Photo)

Happy World Laughter Day 2020 quotes, messages: As a day that celebrates laughter and raises awareness regarding its healing benefits, World Laughter Day is an annual event celebrated worldwide. It was first celebrated in Los Angeles in 2005 and since has spread all over the world as a way to express people’s love for laughter and comedy. From promoting a general sense of well-being to improving cardiac health and reducing stress and anxiety, laughter is indeed the best medicine that one can have.

To keep the spirit of the day, here are some inspiring quotes about laughter and why one shouldn’t miss out on it in their every day lives.

A day without laughter is a day wasted. — Charlie Chaplin

You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it. — Robin Williams

The great thing about taking big chances when you’re younger is you have less to lose, and you don’t know as much. So you take big swings. — Amy Poehler.

Against the assault of laughter, nothing can stand. — Mark Twain

Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine. — Lord Byron

As soon as you have made a thought, laugh at it. — Lao Tsu

Even the gods love jokes. — Plato

God is a comedian playing to an audience too afraid to laugh. — Voltaire

Everyone is so afraid of death, but the real Sufis just laugh: nothing tyrannizes their hearts. What strikes the oyster shell does not damage the pearl. — Mevlana Rumi

A smile starts on the lips, a grin spreads to the eyes, a chuckle comes from the belly; but a good laugh bursts forth from the soul, overflows, and bubbles all around. — Carolyn Birmingham

If you would not be laughed at, be the first to laugh at yourself. — Benjamin Franklin

So, time to take laughter seriously!

