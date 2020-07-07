Happy World Chocolate Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, and photos

Happy World Chocolate day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chocolate Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy World Chocolate day 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Chocolate Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy World Chocolate Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: If there is a consensus in the world, it might be in regard to love for chocolates. To commemorate this, every year July 7 is celebrated as World Chocolate Day. The date is believed to signifies the time when chocolates were introduced in Europe in the 1500s. Needless to say, the day is marked by eating some more chocolates.

Unlike other such days which ought to be traditionally celebrated outside, World Chocolate Day can be enjoyed in the privacy of homes. Just open your fridge and indulge.

Here are some wishes and quotes you can share with a fellow chocolate lover.

*Dear chocolate, you are the sweetest thing I know.

*Happy World Chocolate Day!

*If life is like a box of chocolates, I want to keep eating forever!

*There is no one like, chocolate.

*Have World Chocolate Day, let’s enjoy the day to the fullest.

*Only chocolates can make me happy, anytime of the day.

