Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Happy Women’s Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Messages, Pics, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Women's Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics: This year's theme announced by the UN is "DigitALL; Innovation and technology for gender equality"

Women's dayHappy Women's Day 2023 Wishes Images: Let your confidence overflow in abundance, and let your charm radiate in glory! Happy Women’s Day! (Source: Freepik)

Happy Women‘s Day 2023 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Celebrated on March 8 every year, Women’s Day is a reminder of all the achievements women have made in various fields. It also acknowledges the need to do more to attain gender equality and equity.

This year’s theme, according to the United Nations, is “DigitALL; Innovation and technology for gender equality”, which draws attention to the digital gender gap, and exacerbates economic and social inequities. It also focuses on the need to safeguard the rights of women and girls in digital domains and confront gender-based violence perpetrated by online mediums.

So, on this Women’s Day, wish the women in your lives with these special messages we have specially curated for you.

*Happy Women’s Day to you all! Respect to you for being the unsung heroes of our society!

Women's day Happy Women’s Day 2023 Wishes Images, Quotes: Thank you for being the woman you are. Thank you for making all things in life beautiful. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Sending you my love and heartfelt respect on this special day. A very happy women’s day to you!

Women's day Happy Women’s Day 2023 Wishes Images: May you lead the way to success for more women. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*All I wish on this special day is that may you never stop dreaming and lose hope. May you always fight for your rights! Happy Women’s Day.

*There are so many times when we don't fully appreciate what women do for us. Here's a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women's Day!

*There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!

Women's day Happy Women’s Day 2023 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*”I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved”, said B.R Ambedkar. A very Happy Women’s Day to you!

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 21:40 IST
