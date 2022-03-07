Happy Women’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Across the world, International Women’s Day is not only a reminder of the grit, challenges, and achievements of women but also a great opportunity to imagine and work towards a gender equal and bias free world exempt of discrimination against any gender.

This year, UN Women have called for “climate action for women, by women” under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

So, on this Women’s Day, don’t forget to take a moment and wish the women in your lives a very happy women’s day!

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be full of steps leading you higher! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be full of steps leading you higher! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*This life has no existence without a strong ally in ‘Woman’ in every stage of life starting from motherhood to wife, from sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Just wanted to remind you that a woman like you can do anything she puts her mind to. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Just wanted to remind you that a woman like you can do anything she puts her mind to. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: May you lead the way to success for more women. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: May you lead the way to success for more women. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*You are bold, beautiful, compassionate and super inspiring in everything you do. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for doing all that you do.

*”I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved”, said B.R Ambedkar. A very Happy Women’s Day to you!

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Thank you for being the woman you are. Thank you for making all things in life beautiful. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Thank you for being the woman you are. Thank you for making all things in life beautiful. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Women’s Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.

