Monday, March 07, 2022
Happy Women’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Women's Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Celebrate the women in your life by wishing them this International Women's Day!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 7, 2022 8:00:33 pm
Happy Women's Day 2022 Wishes Images: Let your confidence overflow in abundance, and let your charm radiate in glory! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Across the world, International Women’s Day is not only a reminder of the grit, challenges, and achievements of women but also a great opportunity to imagine and work towards a gender equal and bias free world exempt of discrimination against any gender.

ALSO READ |From embracing curls to grey strands: Women recount their evolving relationship with hair

This year, UN Women have called for “climate action for women, by women” under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

So, on this Women’s Day, don’t forget to take a moment and wish the women in your lives a very happy women’s day!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
happy women's day 2022 Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: May your life be full of steps leading you higher! Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*This life has no existence without a strong ally in ‘Woman’ in every stage of life starting from motherhood to wife, from sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women’s Day!

happy women's day 2022 Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Just wanted to remind you that a woman like you can do anything she puts her mind to. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!

ALSO READ |United Nation’s new video on gender equality includes verse from Guru Granth Sahib
happy women's day 2022 Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: May you lead the way to success for more women. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*You are bold, beautiful, compassionate and super inspiring in everything you do. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for doing all that you do.

*”I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved”, said B.R Ambedkar. A very Happy Women’s Day to you!

ALSO READ |Study suggests 79 per cent women feel the need to ‘seek permission’ to pursue their dreams
happy women's day 2022 Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Thank you for being the woman you are. Thank you for making all things in life beautiful. Happy Women’s Day! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

*Happy Women’s Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.

