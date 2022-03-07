Happy Women’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

March 7, 2022 8:00:33 pm
Happy Women’s Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Across the world, International Women’s Day is not only a reminder of the grit, challenges, and achievements of women but also a great opportunity to imagine and work towards a gender equal and bias free world exempt of discrimination against any gender.
This year, UN Women have called for “climate action for women, by women” under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.
So, on this Women’s Day, don’t forget to take a moment and wish the women in your lives a very happy women’s day!
*This life has no existence without a strong ally in ‘Woman’ in every stage of life starting from motherhood to wife, from sister and finally a daughter. Happy Women’s Day!
*There are so many times when we don’t fully appreciate what women do for us. Here’s a big thank you to all the magnificent women! Happy Women’s Day!
*You are bold, beautiful, compassionate and super inspiring in everything you do. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Day! Thank you for doing all that you do.
*”I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved”, said B.R Ambedkar. A very Happy Women’s Day to you!
*Happy Women’s Day, to someone who is much more wonderful than they think, with all my love.
