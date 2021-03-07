Happy Women’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated. Dedicated to women, the day is intended to raise awareness about gender equality and women empowerment.

Celebrations of the day differ from one place to another. In certain countries, it is treated as a public holiday, while in other places and countries, programmes are held to celebrate womanhood. On this day, several brands and places offer discounts. You, too, can celebrate it by sharing these wishes and cards with the women in your life.

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Women make the best leaders as they are patient. Thanks for your support and dedication. Wishing everyone on International’s Women’s Day!

* It is difficult to find a woman like you. I feel blessed. Happy Women’s Day, my best friend.

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today is yours just as every day. Happy Women’s Day!

*Happy Women’s Day. I am proud to know a woman like you.

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Women’s Day. I wish you all my luck. May the universe conspire to make things happen for you.

*Happy Women’s Day.

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* We wish you all the success and happiness that is really your due!

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Women’s Day!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle