scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 07, 2021
Sunday EYE

Happy Women’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, and Greetings

Happy Women's Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pics: Dedicated to women, the day is intended to raise awareness about gender equality and women empowerment.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 7, 2021 7:00:30 pm
Happy Women's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women's Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos: Every year on March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated. Dedicated to women, the day is intended to raise awareness about gender equality and women empowerment.

Celebrations of the day differ from one place to another. In certain countries, it is treated as a public holiday, while in other places and countries, programmes are held to celebrate womanhood. On this day, several brands and places offer discounts. You, too, can celebrate it by sharing these wishes and cards with the women in your life.

women's day, women's day 2021, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotes, happy international women's day, happy international women's day quotes, happy international women's day status, happy women's day messages, happy women's day sms, happy women's day quotes Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Women make the best leaders as they are patient. Thanks for your support and dedication. Wishing everyone on International’s Women’s Day!

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

* It is difficult to find a woman like you. I feel blessed. Happy Women’s Day, my best friend.

women's day, women's day 2021, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotes, happy international women's day, happy international women's day quotes, happy international women's day status, happy women's day messages, happy women's day sms, happy women's day quotes Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Today is yours just as every day. Happy Women’s Day!

*Happy Women’s Day. I am proud to know a woman like you.

women's day, women's day 2021, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotes, happy international women's day, happy international women's day quotes, happy international women's day status, happy women's day messages, happy women's day sms, happy women's day quotes Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Happy Women’s Day. I wish you all my luck. May the universe conspire to make things happen for you.

*Happy Women’s Day.

women's day, women's day 2021, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotes, happy international women's day, happy international women's day quotes, happy international women's day status, happy women's day messages, happy women's day sms, happy women's day quotes Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* We wish you all the success and happiness that is really your due!

women's day, women's day 2021, happy womens day, happy womens day 2021, happy women's day, happy women's day 2021, women's day images, women's day wishes images, happy women's day images, happy women's day quotes, happy women's day status, happy womens day quotes, happy womens day messages, happy womens day status, international women's day, international women's day quotes, happy international women's day, happy international women's day quotes, happy international women's day status, happy women's day messages, happy women's day sms, happy women's day quotes Happy Women’s Day 2021 Wishes Images: Happy Women’s Day. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Women’s Day!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

janhvi kapoor, shraddha kapoor photos, aditi rao hydari latest photos, fashion hits and misses indian express
From Hina Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Mar 1- Mar 7)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 07: Latest News

Advertisement