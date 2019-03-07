Happy Women’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, Pictures and Greetings

Toggle Menu
Happy Women’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: Every year on March 8, various achievements of women, from across the globe, are acknowledged and celebrated. The day, known as International Women’s Day, is dedicated to women and serves as a great reminder of what women are capable of doing and what they can achieve. It is also a day that emphasises on gender equality.

As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are some wishes you can exchange.

Happy Women's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* Hats off to all women out there! Happy Women’s Day 2019!

*  We often do not appreciate enough. Let’s all wish Happy Women’s Day!!

Happy Women's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

*Happy Women’s Day to all the incredible women! Shine on…. Not just today but everyday!

*I treasure you close to my heart. Here’s my best wishes to you on International Women’s Day 2019!

Happy Women's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)
Happy Women's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* For without you, there would be no life. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

* You are like a river that never gets tired. Happy Women’s Day!

Happy Women's Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh/The Indian Express)

Happy Women’s Day to all of you!

