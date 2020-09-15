Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Wishes, images, status, quotes, messages, photos, pics, and cards

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Vishwakarma day to you! (Photo: Getty)

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Photos, Pics: This day is observed every year in the honour of the divine architect, Lord Vishwakarma, on the last day of the Bhadra month, according to the Bengali calendar. According to the legend, Lord Vishwakarma had built the holy city of Dwarka on this very day, along with creating weapons for gods. In the Rig Veda, he is mentioned as the “divine carpenter” and is credited with Sthapatya Veda, the science of mechanics and architecture.

Mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Bengal and other states of the country, the puja is mainly observed in factories and industrial areas. Idols and pictures of Vishwakarma are installed at the workplaces and worshipped. This year the celebrations will be different, but you can always wish your family and friends on the auspicious occasion.

Vishwakarma puja is also celebrated a day after Diwali, along with Govardhan puja, usually between October and November

* On the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja, let us seek blessings of Lord Vishwakarma for a successful life

*As you celebrate Vishwakarma puja with gaiety and euphoria, may peace and prosperity come your way!

*Today is the day to pray to the creator of tools and machines and to seek his blessings for a progressive and prosperous life. Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Jayanti.

*May Lord Vishwakarma always be with you!

