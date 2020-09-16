scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photo

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Considered as the creator of all weapons as well as palaces of Hindu gods and goddesses, Vishwakarma Puja falls in the mid of September. This year, it is being celebrated on September 16

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 16, 2020 6:30:16 am
Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Happy Vishwakarma Puja. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Quotes: Every year, Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma. Considered as the creator of all weapons as well as palaces of Hindu gods and goddesses, Vishwakarma Puja usually falls in the mid of September. This year, it is being celebrated on September 16.

The day is calculated as per the ‘Bisuddhasidhanta’, and on the last day of Bengali Bhadra month, it is celebrated as ‘Biswakarma Puja’ in the eastern states of India like Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Tripura. In many places, it is known as ‘Kanya Sankranti’ or ‘Bhadra Sankranti’.

Here are some wishes you can share with friends and family.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ | Vishwakarma Puja 2020: Date, puja timings, history, significance and importance

*May Lord Vishwakarma always be with you!

*Happy Vishwakarma Puja.

*May Lord Vishwakarma grant you virtue and goodwill.

*Happy Vishwakarma Day to you and your loved ones.

*Warm wishes on Vishwakarma Puja to all your family members. May the day be full of good things.

*Sending wishes for prosperity and happiness to everyone.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja!

