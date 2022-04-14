Happy Vishu 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Greetings, and Photos

Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Greetings: An important festival celebrated in the state of Kerala, and by Keralites around the country and the world, Vishu marks the first day of the Malayalam calendar.

Celebrated with a lot of excitement by the Malayali community, Vishu signifies new beginnings, new hopes, and aspirations. It is the day when people pray for their loved ones and look forward to a year of health and well-being. Vishu is celebrated around the same time as Baisakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam, Pohela Boishakh in Bengal, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu.

On this day, as part of the celebrations, kolams (rangolis) are made using rice and flour at the entrance of houses. People greet each other, wear new clothes, burst firecrackers and enjoy a feast. As you celebrate this joyous occasion, extend your warm greetings to loved ones.

*Wish you the bright rays of happiness, joy, and prosperity, Happy Vishu!

*May Lord Vishnu fill your life with love, peace, and joy throughout the year, Happy Vishu!

*Let’s start our life fresh and make it blissful forever and ever, Happy Vishu!

*On this day, let’s bring positive and peaceful energy to us and our surroundings, wish you a peaceful Vishu.

*Wish this new year strengthens our friendship and take it to a new and strong level, Happy Vishu!

