Happy Vishu 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status, Greetings, and Photos

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Status: Vishu is an important festival celebrated in the state of Kerala, and by Keralites around the country and the world. It marks the first day of the Malayalam calendar and, therefore, is celebrated with a lot of festive excitement by Malayalis. This year, Vishu or the Malayali New Year will be celebrated on April 14, 2021.

It is the day when people pray for their loved ones and look forward to a new year of health and well-being. You can virtually wish your loved ones with these messages and cards that we have curated for you.

Take a vow to bring goodness and joy into the lives of those who are close to us. Wish you a very happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes Images: Time for some sweet wishes. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

May the joyous moments of Vishu continue for the rest of the year and fill your life with great abundance!

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes Images: Have a great Vishu Kani. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

Hope this Vishu brings in your life the happiness you have always wished for and makes all your dreams come true.

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved ones? (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

The God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness at your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu Kani!

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes Images: Wishes for a great one. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

Let’s usher in the new beginning and banish all our worries. Happy Vishu to all!

Happy Vishu 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy family time this Vishu Kani. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

May the joy of Vishu

Bring prosperity and cheer

Have a beautiful day ahead

With your loved ones near

Happy Vishu

