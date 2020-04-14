Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Photos, Status, and Greetings

Happy Vishu 2020 Wishes Images: Time to wish your loved ones. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Vishu 2020 Wishes Images: Time to wish your loved ones. (Source: File/designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Vishu 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Greetings: Vishu is celebrated in the Indian states of Kerala and the tulu region of Karnataka among others. The festival marks the first day of the month of Medam. This year, it is being celebrated today, April 14. Being the first day of the year, it is believed that looking at certain auspicious things will set the tone for the year ahead. Friends and families come together to mark this day and prepare delicacies. Owing to the lockdown, while the festivities may not be as bright, nevertheless, make it special for your loved ones with these special wishes that we have curated for you.

*Hope this New Year further strengthens our bond and takes our friendship to a new level. Happy Vishu.

*Prosperity, happiness, good health and wealth are the things I wish you get this year. Happy Vishu.

*It’s time to celebrate and spread joy from heart. Here’s wishing you a very happy and prosperous Vishu!

*Happy Vishu! The New Year has begun, drench yourself in your dreams and aspirations.

*The happiness of Vishu is spread across all corners, may all you get is positivity in life.

*Great things come to those who dream to have a great life. May all your dreams become true.

*Happy Vishu to you and your family. Enjoy good health and happy life all through the year.

*Hope this Vishu brings in your life the happiness you have always wished for.

Here’s wishing you a very happy and prosperous Vishu!

