Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, messages, status, greetings, wallpapers, and photos

Happy Vishu 2020 wishes, images, quotes, messages, status, greetings: Vishu is a festival that is native to the southern state of Kerala. Typically, it marks the beginning of a new year for the Malayalee community. It almost always falls in the month of April, sometime around the dates of 14th and 15th. This year, it will be celebrated on April 14, which is a Tuesday.

On this day, people usually spend time with family and friends, wear new clothes and eat the delectable sadhya, which is a special meal. As per the Malayalee tradition, the day is significant because it marks the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi, or the first solar month.

People worship Lord Vishnu, specifically his Krishna avatar, on Vishu. It is believed that it was on this day that Lord Krishna had killed the demon Narakasura.

We, therefore, share these wishes and cards with you, on the eve of this auspicious occasion. This year, even if you are not able to be physically present with your near and dear ones to celebrate the day, you can exchange wishes and love virtually at least.

* Love, peace, hope and joy all year through

These are my special Vishu wishes for you

Happy Vishu to you and your family.

* May Lord Vinayagar shower his divine blessings on you, and fill your life with new hopes and endless celebrations. Happy Vishu!

* Wishing you a New Year bursting with joy and roaring with laughter. Happy Vishu!

* Start the year with the smile,

Celebrate with the family and share the memories.

Cherish the experience and treasure it.

Let the happy moments be your inspiration in life throughout the year. Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu to you!

