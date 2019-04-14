Toggle Menu
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Photos, Pics, and Greetingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-vishu-2019-wishes-images-status-quotes-wallpaper-messages-sms-photos-pics-and-greetings-5667987/

Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Vishu, which usually falls in the month of April, is the Malayalam New Year festival and is celebrated with much joy and fanfare. This year it will be celebrated on April 15

Vishu, vishu 2019, happy vishu, indian express, new year
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish you a very Happy Vishu! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Vishu, which usually falls in the month of April, is the Malayalam New Year festival and is celebrated across the states of Kerala and Karnataka with much joy and fanfare. The word Vishu means ‘equal’ in Sanskrit, and it marks the sun’s transit to the Mesha rashi (the first astrological sign in the zodiac). This year the festival, which also represents the spring equinox, will be celebrated on April 15 (Monday).

On this day, people visit Guruvayur, Sabarimala, Sri Padmanabha and other temples early in the morning, where they offer their prayers to Lord Krishna. The fesvital is celebrated by different names across the country, with people in Assam celebrating it as Bihu, while it is celebrated as Baisakhi in Punjab.

On the occasion of Vishu, send your friends and family greetings of the festival. Here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones:

Vishu, vishu 2019, happy vishu, indian express, new year
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Wish your loved ones this Vishu. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Love, peace, hope and joy all year through,
These are my special Vishu wishes for you.
Happy Vishu to you and your family.

Advertising
Vishu, vishu 2019, happy vishu, indian express, new year
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Vishu (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*You are special, you are kind
A beautiful heart, a calm mind
May all the happiness come your way
These are my wishes on Vishu Day.
Happy Vishu!

Vishu, vishu 2019, happy vishu, indian express, new year
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May all of your dreams come true this Vishu! Happy Vishu.

*May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness and fulfillment.
Have a prosperous Vishu!

Vishu, vishu 2019, happy vishu, indian express, new year
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Happy Vishu to you and your loved ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Manasil ennum Kanikonna Virityatte,
Jeevithathil ennum Aiswaryam nirayatte
Oraayiram Vishu Aasamsakal. Happy Vishu!

Vishu, vishu 2019, happy vishu, indian express, new year
Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Have a wonderful Vishu (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*May the Lord’s blessings usher peace and happiness to your life on Vishu and always!

*Start the year with a smile,
Celebrate with your family and share the memories.
Cherish the experience and treasure it.
Let happy moments be your inspiration in life throughout the year.
Happy Vishu!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 I’m Over Open-Concept Design
2 Personal Chefs for Everyone: Bespoke House Calls in the Digital Age
3 Happy Bihu 2019: Importance & Significance of Bihu Festival in India