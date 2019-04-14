Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpaper, Messages, SMS, Photos, Pics, and Greetings

Happy Vishu 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, Messages: Vishu, which usually falls in the month of April, is the Malayalam New Year festival and is celebrated across the states of Kerala and Karnataka with much joy and fanfare. The word Vishu means ‘equal’ in Sanskrit, and it marks the sun’s transit to the Mesha rashi (the first astrological sign in the zodiac). This year the festival, which also represents the spring equinox, will be celebrated on April 15 (Monday).

On this day, people visit Guruvayur, Sabarimala, Sri Padmanabha and other temples early in the morning, where they offer their prayers to Lord Krishna. The fesvital is celebrated by different names across the country, with people in Assam celebrating it as Bihu, while it is celebrated as Baisakhi in Punjab.

On the occasion of Vishu, send your friends and family greetings of the festival. Here are some wishes you can share with your loved ones:

*Love, peace, hope and joy all year through,

These are my special Vishu wishes for you.

Happy Vishu to you and your family.

*You are special, you are kind

A beautiful heart, a calm mind

May all the happiness come your way

These are my wishes on Vishu Day.

Happy Vishu!

*May all of your dreams come true this Vishu! Happy Vishu.

*May this year’s Vishu bring you delight, happiness and fulfillment.

Have a prosperous Vishu!

*Manasil ennum Kanikonna Virityatte,

Jeevithathil ennum Aiswaryam nirayatte

Oraayiram Vishu Aasamsakal. Happy Vishu!

*May the Lord’s blessings usher peace and happiness to your life on Vishu and always!

*Start the year with a smile,

Celebrate with your family and share the memories.

Cherish the experience and treasure it.

Let happy moments be your inspiration in life throughout the year.

Happy Vishu!