Toggle Menu
Happy Vishu 2019: History, Importance & Significance of Vishu Festival in Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-vishu-2019-history-importance-significance-of-vishu-festival-in-india-5666743/

Happy Vishu 2019: History, Importance & Significance of Vishu Festival in India

Happy Vishu 2019: As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival is celebrated somewhere in the middle of April. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15.

Vishu, Vishu 2019, Vishu 2019 date, Vishu april 2019, Vishu 2019 dates, Vishu date in india, Vishu, happy Vishu, happy Vishu 2019, Vishu date in india 2019, Vishu 2019 india, Vishu festival, Vishu festival 2019
Happy Vishu 2019: This year, Vishu will be celebrated on April 15 (Monday).

Happy Vishu 2019: Vishu is celebrated as the New Year primarily by people in Kerala. The Malayalam New Year festival also marks the spring equinox. The day is celebrated with much gusto and aplomb and is observed on the first day of the month called Medam. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festival is celebrated somewhere in the middle of April. This year, it will be celebrated on April 15 (Monday).

The day begins with devotees offering their prayers to Lord Krishna and visiting temples such as Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple, Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple or Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple. It is a day that is marked with revelry as friends and family members come together.

Celebrations for Vishu, which means ‘equal’ in Sanskrit language, continue over savouries and delicacies prepared especially for this day. A special savoury, known as sadya, consisting of various traditional vegetarian dishes is prepared on this day. It is generally served on a banana leaf in Kerala.

Children partake in the festival by wearing new clothes. Being the first day of the year, it is believed that looking at certain auspicious things will set the tone for the year. In certain families, members wake up early to watch the golden blossoms of the laburnum tree,  money, silver items and rice.

The day is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Puthendu in Tamil Nadu, and also as Baisakhi in Punjab.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) 2019 Date: History, Importance & Significance of Poila Baisakh in India
2 Happy Ram Navami 2019 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos and Status for Whatsapp and Facebook
3 Happy Ram Navami 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpaper, SMS, Messages, Pics, Photos, and Greetings