Happy Valentine’s Week Days 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos

Valentine's Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Celebrate this season of love with your special one. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, although the celebration commences a week before, i.e, from Rose Day on February 7. This is followed by Propose Day on February 8, Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Kiss Day on February 12, and Hug Day on February 13, ending with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

It is a time when people spend with their loved ones and express their love in their own unique way- some like to go out for a simple coffee date while some plan a fancy candle-light dinner. Spending time with their loved one is different for different people and only they are privy to it.

On this special occasion, make your special one feel on cloud nine by sharing these love-filled messages.

*As Newton would say, “A human in love, will remain in love.

Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Have a great first f=day of the Valentine Week. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Have a great first f=day of the Valentine Week. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

*Being weird together is our love language. No matter what people around us think

Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy this season of love. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy this season of love. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

*As Marie Curie would tell you, you are absolutely radiant.

Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved one? (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Have you wished your loved one? (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

“My life is so much beautiful because of you. You have no idea how happy you make me. Every little thing that you do for me sends my heart soaring with love and happiness. Thank you so much. I love you always and forever.”

Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Have a great one with your beloved. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: Have a great one with your beloved. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

“I love you because you deserve to be loved. I love you because you are the one that I feel most comfortable with. Most of all, I love you because you showed me the true meaning of love and what it is to be loved. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: To making many more memories together. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh) Valentine’s Week Days 2021 Wishes Images: To making many more memories together. (Source: Pixabay; designed by Gargi Singh)

*To making many more memories together and forever! I love you loads!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle