Toggle Menu
Happy Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Pictureshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/happy-valentines-week-days-2019-wishes-images-quotes-status-wallpapers-greetings-card-sms-messages-photos-pics-pictures-5571551/

Happy Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Pictures

Happy Valentine's Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Send heartwarming messages to your loved ones during this season of love.

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019, happy valentine day, happy valentine day 2019, happy valentine day images, happy valentine day quotes, happy valentine day sms, happy valentine day 2019, valentine day 2019, valentine week days images
Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Celebrate the bond of love with these wonderful wishes.

Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14, however, the festivities begin a week in advance. Starting on February 7 with Rose Day, the week ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14 – with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, and Hug Day adding to the excitement.

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week Days List 2019: Calendar, Date Sheet of Rose, Propose, Chocolate, Promise, Teddy, Hug and Kiss Day

Before the big day comes calling, here are a few lovely messages, images, photo cards and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Happy Valentine’s Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* The day we met is a day I will never ever forget.
I have never been so happy since the day I found you.
Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

Advertising

ALSO READ: Valentine’s Week 2019: History, Importance, and Significance of Valentine Week Celebration in India

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Every time I see you, I could feel a little flame in my heart lighting up.
And that’s because I truly love you.

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Happy Teddy day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Best wishes on this wonderful day, sweetheart! I am really lucky to have you in my life.
You are fun, crazy and smart, and being with you definitely makes me happy.

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Enjoy your Valentine’s week. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* You are the song that my heart would always want to sing, I love you.
Enjoy your Valentine’s today!

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Enjoy your Valentine’s week with your loved ones. (Designed by Gargi Singh) 

* Love can be expressed in many ways.
One way I know is to send it across the distance
to the person who is reading this. Enjoy your Valentine’s today!

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Have you wished that special someone yet? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Presenting you red roses that whisper about the passion I feel for you.
Happy Rose Day!

valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Happy Valentine’s Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Our love is delicate and fragrant like a rose. May it bloom forever and ever.
Happy Rose Day!

Advertising
valentine week days, valentine week days 2019
Happy Rose Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness.
Happy Chocolate Day!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Gwyneth Paltrow signs Netflix deal to create her lifestyle and wellness brand 'Goop'
2 Here's how you can go for a digital detox
3 A woman, her best friend, and a quick walk down the aisle?