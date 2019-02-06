Happy Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, and Pictures

Valentine’s Week Days 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Valentine’s Day is celebrated every year on February 14, however, the festivities begin a week in advance. Starting on February 7 with Rose Day, the week ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14 – with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, and Hug Day adding to the excitement.

Before the big day comes calling, here are a few lovely messages, images, photo cards and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

* The day we met is a day I will never ever forget.

I have never been so happy since the day I found you.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

* Every time I see you, I could feel a little flame in my heart lighting up.

And that’s because I truly love you.

* Best wishes on this wonderful day, sweetheart! I am really lucky to have you in my life.

You are fun, crazy and smart, and being with you definitely makes me happy.

* You are the song that my heart would always want to sing, I love you.

Enjoy your Valentine’s today!

* Love can be expressed in many ways.

One way I know is to send it across the distance

to the person who is reading this. Enjoy your Valentine’s today!

* Presenting you red roses that whisper about the passion I feel for you.

Happy Rose Day!

* Our love is delicate and fragrant like a rose. May it bloom forever and ever.

Happy Rose Day!

* A little bit of sweetness can drown out a whole lot of bitterness.

Happy Chocolate Day!