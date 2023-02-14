Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes, images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Valentine’s Day 2023: Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples, who exchange gifts, plan romantic dates and meals to celebrate their love for each other. The legend goes that the day is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Saint Valentine who passed away mid-February in 270 AD. Many also believe that the day was celebrated as an attempt by the Church to add a religious twist to the Lupercalia festival.

If you are wondering how to wish your partner on Valentine’s Day, here are some romantic messages and quotes we have curated for you.

*The only thing I am sure about is being with you, now and forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Your love has me feel alive, just like your smile brings life to anything. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*What this love is? An undefined emotion that all want to define. Happy Valentine’s Day darling!

*Life would not have been this beautiful without you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

