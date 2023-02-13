scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Valentine's Day 2023, Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos: This Valentine’s Day make your loved one feel special with these wishes

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Source: Canva)

Valentine’s Day 2023: The much-awaited Valentine’s Day is finally here! On this day, couples rejoice and reclaim their love for each other, starting from small gestures to some pretty grand romantic ones. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 and is hailed as the day of love. Preparations, however, start on February 7, and the entire week is celebrated as Valentine’s Week.

Several places are decked up in red and white in anticipation of this day. This Valentine’s Day make your loved one feel special with these wishes.

*Loving you has made me become a better person. You make me want to be a better version of myself, thank you for loving me with all my flaws. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*With you every day is beautiful, every moment is special. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one days, so I never have to live without you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*I love your kind, thoughtful way. Love the joy that you bring to my life every day.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Wishes Images (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Valentine’s Day!

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 20:50 IST
