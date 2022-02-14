scorecardresearch
Monday, February 14, 2022
Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos, and cards

Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages, status, photos, and cards: February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day and couples declare their love for each other on this day

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2022 6:30:09 am
ValentinesHappy Valentines' Day Wishes 2022: Happy Valentines' Day! (Source: Canva)

Valentine’s Day 2022: Love is in the air in the month of February, and on February 14, everything seems surreal. The concentration of love is stronger. The second week, known as Valentine’s Week, is celebrated with a lot of zeal and builds up for the ultimate day of love, Valentine’s Day.

February 14 is celebrated as Valentine’s Day and couples declare their love for each other on this day. Several places are decked up in red and white in anticipation of this day. This Valentine’s Day make your loved one feel special with these wishes.

*With you every day is beautiful, every moment is special. Happy Valentines’ Day!

Happy Valentines’ Day Wishes 2022: Happy Valentines’ Day! (Source: designbolts.com)

*Your love has me feel alive, just like your smile brings life to anything. Happy Valentines’ Day!

Valentines Happy Valentines’ Day Wishes 2022: Happy Valentines’ Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*You are my present and future. Happy Valentines’ Day!

Valentines Happy Valentines’ Day Wishes 2022: Happy Valentines’ Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*I want to love you, now and always. Happy Valentines’ Day!

valentines Happy Valentines’ Day Wishes 2022: Happy Valentines’ Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*You are the reason I get up every day with a smile. Happy Valentines’ Day!

valentines Happy Valentines’ Day Wishes 2022: Happy Valentines’ Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*Happy Valentines’ Day!

