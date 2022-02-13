scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Happy Valentine's Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos: If you are planning something for your special someone, send them these wishes to make their day!

By: Lifestyle Desk Written by Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 13, 2022 8:00:34 pm
valentinesHappy Valentines 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos. (Source: Pexels)

Valentine’s Day 2022: The month of February is of romance and love. Couples rejoice and reclaim their love for each other, starting from small gestures to some pretty grand romantic ones. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, and is hailed as the day of love. Preparations, however, start from February 7, and the entire week is celebrated as Valentine’s Week.

No relationship is complete without small and cute memorable moments. This Valentine’s Day, make sure to recreate those moments. Here are some cute wishes you can send to your beloved.

*Loving you has made me become a better person. You make me want to be a better version of myself, thank you for loving me with all my flaws. Happy Valentine’s Day!

happy valentine day, happy valentine day 2021, happy valentines day, happy valentines day 2021, happy valentines day images, happy valentines day quotes, happy valentine day images, happy valentine day images 2021, happy valentine day 2021 status, valentines day 2021, valentines day images, valentine's day pic, happy valentine day wishes images, happy valentine day quotes, happy valentine day wishes quotes, happy valentine day wallpaper, happy valentine day video, happy valentine day pics, happy valentine day photos, happy valentine day messages Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love to love you. Happy Valentines Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*My love for you is beyond this universe. If the multiverse exists, then I love you on every alternate earth. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2022 Wishes Images:  Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: You are the love of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The only thing I am sure about is being with you, now and forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentines Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Valentine’s day, my love! (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*I did not believe in love at first sight, but then I saw you. I have never been this happy after being proved wrong. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Valentines Dat Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: To many more days of love to come. Happy Valentine’s Day! (Source: lootntrick.com)

*You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

valentines Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine’s Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*Happy Valentine’s Day!

