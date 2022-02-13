Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Valentine’s Day 2022: The month of February is of romance and love. Couples rejoice and reclaim their love for each other, starting from small gestures to some pretty grand romantic ones. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14, and is hailed as the day of love. Preparations, however, start from February 7, and the entire week is celebrated as Valentine’s Week.

No relationship is complete without small and cute memorable moments. This Valentine’s Day, make sure to recreate those moments. Here are some cute wishes you can send to your beloved.

*Loving you has made me become a better person. You make me want to be a better version of myself, thank you for loving me with all my flaws. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love to love you. Happy Valentines Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love to love you. Happy Valentines Day! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*My love for you is beyond this universe. If the multiverse exists, then I love you on every alternate earth. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: You are the love of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: You are the love of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The only thing I am sure about is being with you, now and forever. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Valentine’s day, my love! (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Supriya Mehta) Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: Happy Valentine’s day, my love! (Source: Pixabay/ Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*I did not believe in love at first sight, but then I saw you. I have never been this happy after being proved wrong. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: To many more days of love to come. Happy Valentine’s Day! (Source: lootntrick.com) Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: To many more days of love to come. Happy Valentine’s Day! (Source: lootntrick.com)

*You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine’s Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta) Happy Valentine’s Day 2022 Wishes Images: I love you to the moon and back. Happy Valentine’s Day! (Designed by Supriya Mehta)

*Happy Valentine’s Day!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!