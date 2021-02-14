Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Wishes, images, quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 14, 2021
February 14, 2021 6:30:30 am
Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, Cards: The month of February is filled with days celebrating love through various gestures. But they all stop on February 14 which is Valentine’s Day. On this day couples exchange gifts, plan dates and go out.

Several places are decked up in anticipation of the day. This year, however, things are slightly different. But you can still make the most of this day by sharing these messages with your loved one.

* I love your kind, thoughtful way. Love the joy that you bring to my life every day

*Happy Valentine’s Day!

*Life would not have been this beautiful without you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

* I will love you my whole life.

 

 

*My dreams were always about you and now they are fulfilled.

*I am so lucky to have you in my life! Happy Valentine’s Day.

 

*Happy Valentine’s Day my love.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

