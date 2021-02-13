Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, Photos: After a much stressful year of Covid-19, the

couples this year are eagerly waiting to organise romantic dinners and getaways. On this romantic day of Valentine’s celebrated on February 14, make your partner feel special with notes and messages.

If you’re planning on making your Valentine go all red, here are some quotes and messages to make your day more special.

*If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Time to express your love.

*What this love is? An undefined emotion that all want to define. Happy Valentine’s Day darling!

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Wishes for a lovely day!

*In love, you fight again and again and you love again and again. This is how time passes between two lovers. Happy Valentine’s Day, my star!

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Have a good day with your love!

*Love is an ecstasy drug. Once you are into it, you can’t ever be out of it. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Show your love!

*The day human beings will start understanding true love through silence, the entire humanity will reach the pinnacle of love. Happy Valentine’s day!

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images: What's your plan for the day?

*You can take away everything from me, but you can stop me from going head over heels for you. Happy valentine!

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images: Enjoy the day with your partner.

*All I want for Valentine’s Day is you, my love! Happy Valentine’s day!

