Saturday, February 13, 2021
Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Greetings and Photos

Happy Valentine's Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Cards, Messages, Photos: If you’re planning on making your Valentine go all red, here are some quotes and messages to make your day more special.

February 13, 2021 6:20:28 pm
Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings, Messages, Photos: After a much stressful year of Covid-19, the
couples this year are eagerly waiting to organise romantic dinners and getaways. On this romantic day of Valentine’s celebrated on February 14, make your partner feel special with notes and messages.

If you’re planning on making your Valentine go all red, here are some quotes and messages to make your day more special.

*If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*What this love is? An undefined emotion that all want to define. Happy Valentine’s Day darling!

*In love, you fight again and again and you love again and again. This is how time passes between two lovers. Happy Valentine’s Day, my star!

*Love is an ecstasy drug. Once you are into it, you can’t ever be out of it. Happy Valentine’s Day!

*The day human beings will start understanding true love through silence, the entire humanity will reach the pinnacle of love. Happy Valentine’s day!

*You can take away everything from me, but you can stop me from going head over heels for you. Happy valentine!

*All I want for Valentine’s Day is you, my love! Happy Valentine’s day!

