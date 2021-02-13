Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: History, importance, and significance

Happy Valentine’s Day 2021: Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14. It is also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

While the day is dedicated to the celebration of love, it actually originated as a minor Western Christian feast day to honour Christian martyr Saint Valentine. Later additions to the legend related it to the theme of love.

The feast of Saint Valentine was established by Pope Gelasius I in AD 496 as an event for February 14. Gradually, it grew into a tradition where couples started expressing love for each other through flowers, gifts and greeting cards.

Some other regional customs are also followed in some regions. In Norfolk, for instance, a character called ‘Jack’ Valentine knocks on the rear doors of houses and leaves sweets and presents for children. In places like Slovenia, it is the day when the first work in vineyards and fields commences.

This special occasion of the celebration of love has now become a week-long celebration or what is known as Valentine’s Week. The week starts with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Valentine’s Day celebrations reportedly did not catch on in India until 1992. It was spread through TV commercials and radio programmes, in addition to the economic liberalisation. This impacted how people started displaying their affection for each other.