Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, Cards to send to your loved ones

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Photos, Cards: The much-awaited Valentine’s Day is finally here. This is a special day for couples, who exchange gifts, plan romantic dates and meals to celebrate their love for each other. On this day, you can also send a heartfelt message to your loved one. If you are wondering how to wish your partner on Valentine’s Day, here are some romantic messages and quotes you can pick from:
* I love your warm smile
And your kind, thoughtful way,
Love the joy that you bring to my life every day.
* Thank you for sharing your love with me, my Valentine.
* Life would have been never so beautiful if you wouldn’t have come to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!
* I am the luckiest to have you in my life! Happy Valentine’s Day my sweetheart.
* My days and nights are spent thinking of you. My dreams have come true now that you are in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day!
