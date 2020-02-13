Happy Valentine’s Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Greetings and Pictures

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Greetings Card, Messages, Photos: Every year on February 14, people celebrate different facets of love along with their loved ones. Commonly known as Valentine’s Day, red roses and balloons make for a common sight and it’s eagerly awaited by couples.
The legend goes that the day is celebrated to mark the death anniversary of Saint Valentine who passed away mid-February in 270 AD. Many also believe that the day was celebrated as an attempt by the Church to add a religious twist to the Lupercalia festival.
The day we met was the day when I decided to make you my laugh, hug, cry and crime partner. Love you, darling.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Valentine’s Day Messages
Not everyone is lucky enough to find true love.
I am a fortunate one because I have you my Valentine.
Let’s start a journey till eternity full of love and blessings together.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Let’s spend the day together
Let’s spend the night too
Happy Valentine’s Day Love
You are my day, you are my night!
The best part of celebrating Valentine’s Day is that it gives me an opportunity to express all my love for you! I Love You!
Best Valentine’s Day Messages
I loved you once
I loved you still
I always have
I always will.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
The journey of love is interesting because of your company.
I Love You.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
