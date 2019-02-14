Toggle Menu
Happy Valentine’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages, Pics, Greetings and Photos

Happy Valentine's Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Every year, February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status: Convey your feelings with these beautiful Valentine’s Day messages. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Wallpapers, Greetings Card, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: It is February, the month of love when people across the world look forward to spending time with their special one. Beginning February 7, the week-long celebrations start off with Rose Day and end with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

If you are away from your special someone this Valentine’s Day, then send these beautiful messages to ignite the spark.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Every day is Valentine’s Day when I am with you.
Every day away from you tests my soul and spirit.
My only wish today is for us to be together until the end of time.
Happy Valentine’s Day to you, my love.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Ever since we met, I’ve been telling you every single day that I love you,
Today, it’s a chance for me to show it as well.
Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* It never fails. You smile, and the sun comes out.
This is why I come to you in my moments of joy and sorrow.
You are one amazing person, and I am so lucky to be your Valentine forever.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* You make the abnormal seem normal and the normal seem fun.
You truly make everything around you better.
This is why I love you.
Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Roses are red and violets are blue,
I’ve never been more in love with you!
Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2019! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Darling, my love for you is as deep as the sea and as high as the sky.
Happy Valentine’s Day!

* Love is a strange creature.
It is painful yet so sweet.
Love is you and me living our lives together.
Happy Valentine’s Day to us.

