Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes Images, Status, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, and Photos

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes Images, Messages, Photos, and Status: In India, the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar is celebrated as Ugadi/Gudi Padwa. Also known by various other names such as Samvatsar Pavo, Cheti Chand and Navreh, it celebrates the onset of spring and also the reaping of Rabi crops.

On this day, devotees take a holy bath with oil, consume neem leaves as per tradition and offer prayers to the Lord on this day. They also clean and decorate their homes with beautiful garlands of marigold and mango leaves and make colourful rangoli at their doorstep.

As you celebrate this auspicious occasion, don’t forget to share these greetings and wishes with your loved ones.

* Naxidar kathivari Reshmi vastr,

Tyachyavar chandicha lota,

ubharuni Marathi manachi GUDHI,

Sajra karuya ha Gudi Padwa!

Nutan Varshachya Hardik Shubheccha

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Celebrate Ugadi with complete cheer and joy,

Together with people you love

Have a happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Gargi Singh) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

* Wish all your dreams come true this Ugadi. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

* May this Ugadi, memories of moments shared with your loved ones fill your heart this!

Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Pixabay) Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2022 Wishes: Happy Ugai and Gudi Padwa! (Pixabay)

* Gudi Padwa is finally here,

An important day for you and me.

I pray for your goodwill and health,

May you be blessed till eternity.

Happy Gudi Padwa!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!